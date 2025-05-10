Cardinals vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Nationals Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (20-19) vs. Washington Nationals (17-22)

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and FDSMW

Cardinals vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-118) | WSH: (-100)

STL: (-118) | WSH: (-100) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+142) | WSH: +1.5 (-172)

STL: -1.5 (+142) | WSH: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Cardinals vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 2-2, 4.75 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 2-3, 5.86 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Andre Pallante (2-2) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (2-3) will get the nod for the Nationals. Pallante's team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. This will be Pallante's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Nationals are 5-2-0 ATS in Williams' seven starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 3-4 record in Williams' seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.9%)

Cardinals vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a -100 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -118 favorite on the road.

Cardinals vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Cardinals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +142 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are -172.

Cardinals vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Nationals game on May 10 has been set at 9, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 12 games this season and have come away with the win six times (50%) in those contests.

This season St. Louis has been victorious five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 39 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 20-19-0 in 39 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have a 14-14 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Washington has a 12-12 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 37 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-16-0).

The Nationals have a 20-17-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.1% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar is batting .245 with eight doubles, five home runs and 29 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .373 while slugging .401.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 90th in slugging.

Nootbaar will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis in OBP (.386), slugging percentage (.469) and total hits (47) this season. He's batting .329.

His batting average ranks sixth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 17th, and his slugging percentage 38th.

Donovan takes a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is hitting .270 with two doubles, five walks and three RBIs.

Nolan Arenado is batting .269 with a .403 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Arenado enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .450 with two walks and an RBI.

Victor Scott II has two home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .291 this season.

Scott enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .367 with a double, a home run, six walks and six RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up a team-best OBP (.379) and slugging percentage (.547), and leads the Nationals in hits (42, while batting .280).

He ranks 37th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Wood heads into this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is batting .304 with six doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Nathaniel Lowe has seven doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .248.

Luis Garcia is hitting .230 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Cardinals vs Nationals Head to Head

5/9/2025: 10-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/28/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/27/2024: 14-3 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

14-3 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/26/2024: 10-8 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-8 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/8/2024: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/7/2024: 8-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/6/2024: 14-6 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

14-6 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/5/2024: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/16/2023: 8-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/15/2023: 9-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!