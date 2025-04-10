Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Pistons vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MSG, FDSDETX, and TV20 Detroit

A pair of the league's top scorers match up when Cade Cunningham (eighth, 25.9 PPG) and the Detroit Pistons (43-36) host Karl-Anthony Towns (12th, 24.4 PPG) and the New York Knicks (50-29) on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on MSG, FDSDETX, and TV20 Detroit. The Pistons are 5-point favorites. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.

Pistons vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -5 225.5 -205 +172

Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (55.1%)

Pistons vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Pistons have compiled a 41-34-4 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Knicks are 39-39-1 this season.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 40 times.

Knicks games this season have gone over the point total 42 times in 79 opportunities (53.2%).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (23-15-2) than it has at home (18-19-2).

The Pistons have gone over the total in 19 of 39 home games (48.7%). They've done better in road games, eclipsing the total in 21 of 40 matchups (52.5%).

Against the spread, New York has performed better at home (21-18-1) than on the road (18-21-0).

Knicks games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (23 times out of 40) than away (19 of 39) this year.

Pistons Leaders

Cunningham averages 25.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

Jalen Duren averages 11.8 points, 10.4 boards and 2.7 assists.

Tobias Harris averages 13.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Beasley averages 16.2 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 41.3% from downtown, with 3.9 made 3-pointers per contest (third in league).

Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Knicks Leaders

Per game, Towns provides the Knicks 24.4 points, 12.8 boards and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 26.2 points, 2.9 boards and 7.4 assists per game. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

The Knicks get 17.8 points per game from Mikal Bridges, plus 3.2 boards and 3.7 assists.

The Knicks get 9.3 points per game from Miles McBride, plus 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Per game, Cameron Payne gives the Knicks 6.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

