Pistons vs. Grizzlies NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 1

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET and BSSE

The Detroit Pistons (13-61) are slightly favored (by 2 points) to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (24-50) on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 216.5.

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -2 -110 -110 216.5 -108 -112 -130 +110

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (50.2%)

Pistons vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 36 times in 74 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies are 34-39-1 this year.

Pistons games have gone over the total 35 times this season.

Grizzlies games this year have hit the over on 35 of 74 set point totals (47.3%).

Against the spread, Detroit has fared worse at home, covering 18 times in 38 home games, and 18 times in 36 road games.

The Pistons have eclipsed the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in 15 of 38 home matchups (39.5%). In road games, they have hit the over in 20 of 36 games (55.6%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Memphis has a lower winning percentage at home (.361, 13-22-1 record) than on the road (.553, 21-17-0).

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under 36.1% of the time at home (13 of 36), and 57.9% of the time away (22 of 38).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 22.4 points, 4.3 boards and 7.5 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Duren averages 13.9 points, 12 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 62.9% from the floor (fourth in league).

Jaden Ivey is averaging 15.2 points, 3.7 assists and 3.5 boards.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 8.8 points, 6.4 boards and 1.9 assists.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 6.6 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Grizzlies.

Santi Aldama averages 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is also sinking 43.5% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Grizzlies receive 4.3 points per game from John Konchar, plus 4.7 boards and 2 assists.

The Grizzlies get 11 points per game from Luke Kennard, plus 2.9 boards and 3.4 assists.

Jake LaRavia's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 3.4 boards and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 34.8% of his shots from the field and 26% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 treys.

