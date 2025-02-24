Pistons vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 24

Pistons vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSSC

The Detroit Pistons (31-26) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (31-25) on Monday, February 24, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena as just 2-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Pistons vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -2 223.5 -126 +108

Pistons vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (50.4%)

Pistons vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 31 times over 56 games with a set spread.

The Pistons have played 57 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Clippers have hit the over 24 times out of 57 chances this season.

The Pistons have hit the over 52.6% of the time this year (30 of 57 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (20-9-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (11-15-1).

Looking at point totals, the Clippers hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 13 times in 29 opportunities this season (44.8%). In away games, they have hit the over 11 times in 27 opportunities (40.7%).

Detroit has been better against the spread away (19-10-1) than at home (12-13-2) this year.

Pistons games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (14 times out of 27) than away (16 of 30) this year.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 21.7 points, 8.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the field.

Amir Coffey is averaging 10.4 points, 2.4 boards and 1.1 assists.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 9.5 assists. He is also sinking 46.1% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 11 points, 10.2 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He is making 70% of his shots from the floor (third in league).

The Pistons receive 13.6 points per game from Tobias Harris, plus 5.9 boards and 2.3 assists.

Malik Beasley's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 2.9 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4 treys (third in NBA).

The Pistons are receiving 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

