Pirates vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Detroit Tigers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Pirates vs Tigers Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (61-66) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-64)

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and DSN

Pirates vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-148) | DET: (+126)

PIT: (-148) | DET: (+126) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-178)

PIT: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Pirates vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 9-11, 3.88 ERA vs Jackson Jobe (Tigers) - 1-1, 6.23 ERA

The probable starters are Paul Skenes (9-11) for the Pirates and Jackson Jobe (1-1) for the Tigers. Skenes and his team are 8-17-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skenes' team has a record of 8-13 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Jobe has started two games with set spreads, and the Tigers went 1-1-0. The Tigers have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Jobe starts this season.

Pirates vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (59.4%)

Pirates vs Tigers Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -148 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +126 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Pirates. The Tigers are -178 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are +146.

Pirates vs Tigers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Pirates-Tigers on Aug. 19, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

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Pirates vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in 36, or 54.5%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win eight times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 71 of their 125 opportunities.

The Pirates have posted a record of 61-64-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have won 45.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (22-26).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Detroit has a record of 1-4 (20%).

The Tigers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 55 times this season for a 55-65-3 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have put together a 64-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 52% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 122 hits. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .430.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 119 hits. He is batting .254 this season and has 52 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualified, he ranks 78th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Lowe has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .250 with two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Nick Gonzales has hit six homers with a team-high .402 SLG this season.

Spencer Horwitz has 10 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .260 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has put up an on-base percentage of .386 and a slugging percentage of .424. Both lead the Tigers. He's batting .282.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 22nd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Dillon Dingler paces his team with 115 hits. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is currently 70th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Spencer Torkelson has 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 53 walks while batting .228.

Colt Keith is hitting .269 with 15 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Pirates vs Tigers Head to Head

8/17/2026: 8-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/23/2025: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-1 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/22/2025: 8-5 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-5 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/21/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2025: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/17/2025: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/29/2024: 10-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/29/2024: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/9/2024: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/8/2024: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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