MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 19
Will Munetaka Murakami or Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 19, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 28 HR in 89 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 30 HR in 126 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 117 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 121 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 124 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 103 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Pedro Ramirez (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 114 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Drew Romo (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)