Pirates vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates are playing the Detroit Tigers.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Tigers Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (61-66) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-64)

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and DSN

Pirates vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-144) | DET: (+122)

PIT: (-144) | DET: (+122) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+158) | DET: +1.5 (-192)

PIT: -1.5 (+158) | DET: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Pirates vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 12-5, 3.88 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 9-7, 3.22 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Braxton Ashcraft (12-5, 3.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Keider Montero (9-7, 3.22 ERA). Ashcraft and his team are 14-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ashcraft's team has won 77.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-4). The Tigers are 13-7-0 ATS in Montero's 20 starts with a set spread. The Tigers have a 4-5 record in Montero's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (57.6%)

Pirates vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Pirates, Detroit is the underdog at +122, and Pittsburgh is -144 playing at home.

Pirates vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Tigers are +158 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -192.

Pirates vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Tigers on Aug. 18 is 8. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

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Pirates vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (54.5%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 11-13 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 71 of their 125 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 61-64-0 in 125 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have won 22 of the 48 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.8%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Detroit has a record of 1-5 (16.7%).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 123 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-65-3).

The Tigers have covered 52% of their games this season, going 64-59-0 ATS.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 122 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .430.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe has 119 hits, which leads Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .254 with 52 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Lowe heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Nick Gonzales has an OPS of .767, fueled by an OBP of .365 and a team-best slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Spencer Horwitz has been key for Pittsburgh with 74 hits, an OBP of .366 plus a slugging percentage of .414.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has a .386 on-base percentage and a .424 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Tigers. He's batting .282.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 22nd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Dillon Dingler leads his team with 115 hits. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .228 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 53 walks.

Colt Keith has 15 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .269.

Pirates vs Tigers Head to Head

8/17/2026: 8-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/23/2025: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-1 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/22/2025: 8-5 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-5 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/21/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2025: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/17/2025: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/29/2024: 10-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/29/2024: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/9/2024: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/8/2024: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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