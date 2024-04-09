Pirates vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Detroit Tigers.

Pirates vs Tigers Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (9-2) vs. Detroit Tigers (6-4)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: BSDET

Pirates vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-116) | DET: (-102)

PIT: (-116) | DET: (-102) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-192) | DET: -1.5 (+158)

PIT: +1.5 (-192) | DET: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Pirates vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Pirates) - 1-0, 2.45 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 0-0, 6.23 ERA

The probable starters are Martin Perez (1-0) for the Pirates and Casey Mize for the Tigers. Perez helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Perez's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Mize has started just one game with a set spread, which the Tigers covered. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for one Mize start this season -- they won.

Pirates vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (52.4%)

Pirates vs Tigers Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -102 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Tigers are +158 to cover, while the Pirates are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Tigers Over/Under

Pirates versus Tigers on April 9 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Pirates vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Pirates have split the two match ups they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

Pittsburgh has been listed as a favorite of -116 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 10 opportunities.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 8-2-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

The Tigers are 2-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Detroit has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Tigers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total four times this season for a 4-5-1 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have a 3-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 30% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Connor Joe leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.444) and total hits (12) this season. He's batting .324 batting average while slugging .541.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .250 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks, while slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He ranks 102nd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging in MLB.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .295 with a .364 slugging percentage and five RBI this year.

Michael A. Taylor has no home runs, but six RBI and a batting average of .429 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has put up seven hits, a team-high for the Tigers. He's batting .194 and slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 154th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Mark Canha's .395 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .207 while slugging .448.

He is currently 143rd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Colten Keith has a double and four walks while batting .250.

Carson Kelly is batting .286 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Pirates vs Tigers Head to Head

4/8/2024: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/2/2023: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/1/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/17/2023: 8-0 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-0 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/16/2023: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/8/2022: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/4/2022: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-2 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/4/2022: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

