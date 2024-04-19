Pirates vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Boston Red Sox.

Pirates vs Red Sox Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-9) vs. Boston Red Sox (11-10)

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-118) | BOS: (-100)

PIT: (-118) | BOS: (-100) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-210) | BOS: -1.5 (+172)

PIT: +1.5 (-210) | BOS: -1.5 (+172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Pirates vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 2-1, 4.50 ERA vs Kutter Crawford (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.42 ERA

The Pirates will call on Mitch Keller (2-1) versus the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford. Keller and his team are 3-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Keller's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Red Sox have gone 2-2-0 ATS in Crawford's four starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox were named the moneyline underdog for one Crawford start this season -- they lost.

Pirates vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (54%)

Pirates vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is a -100 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -118 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Red Sox are +172 to cover, while the Pirates are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates versus Red Sox on April 20 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Pirates vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in one of the four contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 1-2 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 11 of their 19 opportunities.

The Pirates have posted a record of 11-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have won four of the 10 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Boston has a 2-4 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 21 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-9-2).

The Red Sox have put together an 11-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .392, fueled by seven extra-base hits. He has a .253 batting average and an on-base percentage of .372.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 92nd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.

Connor Joe leads the Pirates in OBP (.382) and total hits (16) this season. He's batting .276 while slugging .414.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 66th, his on-base percentage 29th, and his slugging percentage 87th.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .261 with a .333 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Jack Suwinski is batting .180 with a .271 OBP and seven RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has accumulated an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .398. Both lead the Red Sox. He's batting .284.

He is 62nd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Triston Casas paces his team with 19 hits. He has a batting average of .244 while slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 98th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Masataka Yoshida is hitting .221 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.

Rafael Devers is hitting .188 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Pirates vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/19/2024: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/4/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/3/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/18/2022: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/17/2022: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/16/2022: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

