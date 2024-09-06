Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Nationals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (66-74) vs. Washington Nationals (62-78)

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-142) | WSH: (+120)

PIT: (-142) | WSH: (+120) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+150) | WSH: +1.5 (-182)

PIT: -1.5 (+150) | WSH: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz (Pirates) - 6-4, 3.19 ERA vs DJ Herz (Nationals) - 2-7, 4.09 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Luis Ortiz (6-4, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with DJ Herz (2-7, 4.09 ERA). Ortiz's team is 10-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ortiz's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Herz starts, the Nationals are 6-9-0 against the spread. The Nationals are 3-8 in Herz's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (54.6%)

Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Pirates, Washington is the underdog at +120, and Pittsburgh is -142 playing at home.

Pirates vs Nationals Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+150 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -182 to cover.

Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Nationals on Sept. 7 is 7.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 27 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 8-9 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 137 opportunities.

In 137 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 75-62-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have won 44.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (49-62).

Washington has a 30-49 record (winning only 38% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 136 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-67-6).

The Nationals have collected a 76-60-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .457. He has a .280 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 128 hits. He is batting .268 this season and has 53 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 40th, his on-base percentage 62nd, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Andrew McCutchen has 93 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.335/.417.

Bryan De La Cruz is batting .237 with a .276 OBP and 63 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .240 with 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 97th and he is 69th in slugging.

Luis Garcia has 127 hits with a .328 on-base percentage while slugging .452. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .290.

He is 15th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jacob Young has 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks while hitting .260.

Keibert Ruiz is hitting .224 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

Pirates vs Nationals Head to Head

9/5/2024: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/1/2024: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/14/2023: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/12/2023: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 16-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

16-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/29/2023: 6-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/29/2022: 8-7 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.