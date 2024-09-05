Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are among the MLB teams busy on Thursday, up against the Washington Nationals.

Pirates vs Nationals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (65-74) vs. Washington Nationals (62-77)

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Thursday, September 5, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: MASN

Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-120) | WSH: (+102)

PIT: (-120) | WSH: (+102) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-200) | WSH: -1.5 (+164)

PIT: +1.5 (-200) | WSH: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 6-7, 4.41 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 9-11, 4.08 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bailey Falter (6-7) for the Pirates and Jake Irvin (9-11) for the Nationals. Falter's team is 14-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Falter starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Nationals have a 15-13-0 ATS record in Irvin's 28 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals are 10-14 in Irvin's 24 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (56%)

Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Nationals, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -120, and Washington is +102 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Nationals are +164 to cover, while the Pirates are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under

The Pirates-Nationals contest on Sept. 5 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 26, or 53.1%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 21-16 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 65 of 136 chances this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 74-62-0 in 136 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 110 total times this season. They've finished 49-61 in those games.

Washington has a 41-56 record (winning 42.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times this season for a 62-67-6 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have put together a 76-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.3% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 151 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .458. All three of those stats rank first among Pittsburgh hitters this season. He has a .280 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 127 hits. He is batting .267 this season and has 52 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 44th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen has collected 93 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Bryan De La Cruz is batting .236 with a .275 OBP and 63 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .240 with 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 101st in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia leads his team with 127 hits and a .328 on-base percentage, with a team-best .452 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .290.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 16th, his on-base percentage is 60th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Jacob Young is hitting .263 with 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .223 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 13 walks.

Pirates vs Nationals Head to Head

4/3/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/1/2024: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/14/2023: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/12/2023: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 16-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

16-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/29/2023: 6-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/29/2022: 8-7 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/28/2022: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

