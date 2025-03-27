Pirates vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates are up against the Miami Marlins.

Pirates vs Marlins Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (0-0) vs. Miami Marlins (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-148) | MIA: (+126)

PIT: (-148) | MIA: (+126) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+134) | MIA: +1.5 (-162)

PIT: -1.5 (+134) | MIA: +1.5 (-162) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Pirates vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Pirates will look to Paul Skenes versus the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara. In games Skenes pitched with a spread last season, his team was 13-10-0 ATS. Skenes and his team won as favorites in 66.7% of his 18 appearances last season with a moneyline. Alcantara never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Pirates vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (61.7%)

Pirates vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Pirates, Miami is the underdog at +126, and Pittsburgh is -148 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Pirates. The Marlins are -162 to cover, and the Pirates are +134.

Pirates vs Marlins Over/Under

The Pirates-Marlins game on March 27 has been given an over/under of 6.5 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Pirates came away with 32 wins in the 59 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last year, Pittsburgh won nine of 17 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline 143 times last season. They went 58-85 in those games.

Miami went 36-59 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (37.9%).

The Marlins combined with their opponents to go over the total 86 times last season for an 86-68-7 record against the over/under.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds finished with an OPS of .791 last season, fueled by a .344 OBP and a slugging percentage of .447.

Oneil Cruz slashed .259/.324/.449 and finished with an OPS of .773.

Andrew McCutchen ended his last campaign with 104 hits, an OBP of .328, plus a slugging percentage of .411.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa slashed .269/.306/.376 and finished with an OPS of .683.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jesus Sanchez had an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .417 while racking up 123 hits last season.

Otto Lopez hit .270 with 23 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.

Xavier Edwards hit .328 with 12 doubles, five triples, a home run and 33 walks a season ago.

Jonah Bride hit .276 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

