Pirates vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Cleveland Guardians.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Pirates vs Guardians Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (51-47) vs. Cleveland Guardians (51-47)

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sunday, July 19, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-124) | CLE: (+106)

PIT: (-124) | CLE: (+106) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+142) | CLE: +1.5 (-172)

PIT: -1.5 (+142) | CLE: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 8-8, 3.57 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 8-4, 3.56 ERA

The probable starters are Paul Skenes (8-8) for the Pirates and Joey Cantillo (8-4) for the Guardians. Skenes and his team are 7-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skenes' team has a record of 8-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians have a 14-6-0 record against the spread in Cantillo's starts. The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Cantillo's starts this season, and they went 9-3 in those games.

Pirates vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (65.1%)

Pirates vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Pirates vs. Guardians reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-124) and Cleveland as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

Pirates vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +142 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -172.

Pirates vs Guardians Over/Under

The Pirates-Guardians game on July 19 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

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Pirates vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in 31, or 58.5%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 20-18 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 57 of their 97 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates are 50-47-0 against the spread in their 97 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have won 53.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-20).

Cleveland has gone 17-13 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (56.7%).

The Guardians have played in 93 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-49-0).

The Guardians have gone 46-47-0 ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.401) this season, fueled by 101 hits. He has a .285 batting average and a slugging percentage of .480.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (90) this season while batting .249 with 43 extra-base hits. He's slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualified, he is 85th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Lowe brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double.

Ryan O'Hearn has collected 88 base hits, an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .401, fueled by 20 extra-base hits.

Gonzales takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio has put up a team-best .402 slugging percentage. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 96th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter paces his team with 84 hits and a .344 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .446.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 41st in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and 47 walks while hitting .230.

Travis Bazzana has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .238.

Pirates vs Guardians Head to Head

7/18/2026: 7-1 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/20/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/18/2025: 10-7 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-7 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/1/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/31/2024: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/30/2024: 10-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/19/2023: 7-5 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 PIT (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/18/2023: 10-1 CLE (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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