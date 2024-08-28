Pirates vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 28

Odds updated as of 12:15 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Pirates vs Cubs Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (62-70) vs. Chicago Cubs (67-66)

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-172) | CHC: (+144)

PIT: (-172) | CHC: (+144) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+118) | CHC: +1.5 (-142)

PIT: -1.5 (+118) | CHC: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Pirates vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 8-2, 2.16 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) - 3-10, 6.33 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (8-2) versus the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (3-10). Skenes and his team have a record of 9-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Skenes' team has a record of 9-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cubs have gone 5-13-0 against the spread when Hendricks starts. The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Hendricks' starts this season, and they went 3-9 in those matchups.

Pirates vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (55.5%)

Pirates vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is a +144 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -172 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Pirates. The Cubs are -142 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are +118.

Pirates vs Cubs Over/Under

Pirates versus Cubs, on August 28, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (53.2%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 2-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -172 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of their 129 opportunities.

In 129 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 71-58-0 against the spread.

The Cubs have won 49.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (31-32).

Chicago has gone 4-2 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (66.7%).

The Cubs have played in 130 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-68-5).

The Cubs have a 61-69-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .798, fueled by an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .455. He has a .279 batting average, as well.

He is 26th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Reynolds will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 121 hits. He is batting .271 this season and has 51 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among qualifying batters, he is 37th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Cruz enters this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .417 with four doubles, a triple, four walks and four RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz has 124 hits this season and has a slash line of .243/.284/.400.

De La Cruz has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been key for Pittsburgh with 97 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .402.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ has 31 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 68 walks while hitting .237. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Happ hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Nico Hoerner's .349 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .255 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 61st in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .227 with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 61 walks.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 114 hits with a .348 OBP to lead his team in both.

Pirates vs Cubs Head to Head

8/27/2024: 9-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/26/2024: 18-8 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

18-8 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/18/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/17/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2024: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/12/2024: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2024: 10-9 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-9 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/21/2023: 8-6 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-6 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/20/2023: 13-7 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.