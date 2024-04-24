Pirates vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (14-8) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-122) | PIT: (+104)

MIL: (-122) | PIT: (+104) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162)

MIL: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryse Wilson (Brewers) - 2-0, 3.29 ERA vs Josh Fleming (Pirates) - 1-0, 1.74 ERA

The Brewers will call on Bryse Wilson (2-0) versus the Pirates and Josh Fleming (1-0). Wilson helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Wilson's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Last season Fleming and his team finished 2-1-0 against the spread when he pitched. Fleming's team was the moneyline underdog just one time in a game he pitched a season ago, and lost.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (56.4%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +104 underdog despite being at home.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Brewers are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -162 to cover.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Pirates on April 24, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with six wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has not lost in three games this year when favored by -122 or better on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 13 of 22 chances this season.

In 22 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 12-10-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 15 total times this season. They've gone 9-6 in those games.

Pittsburgh has gone 6-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (60%).

The Pirates have played in 23 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-12-0).

The Pirates are 13-10-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.422), slugging percentage (.534) and total hits (30) this season. He has a .341 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 19th in slugging.

Brice Turang is hitting .319 with five doubles, two home runs and seven walks, while slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 17th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames has 25 hits this season and has a slash line of .287/.367/.460.

Rhys Hoskins has been key for Milwaukee with 16 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .453.

Pirates Player Leaders

Connor Joe has 20 hits with a .390 on-base percentage, leading the Pirates in both categories. He's batting .299 and slugging .478.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 45th in slugging.

Joe hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Bryan Reynolds leads his team with a .380 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .261 with an on-base percentage of .382.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 83rd, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 109th in slugging.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .277 with six doubles and 13 walks.

Jack Suwinski is batting .176 with two doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

4/23/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/22/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/2/2023: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/30/2023: 8-7 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-7 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/4/2022: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/3/2022: 8-7 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-7 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/2/2022: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 7/29/2021: 12-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

12-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/6/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/5/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!