Pirates vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24
Odds updated as of 3:25 PM
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Pirates Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (14-8) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-11)
- Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT
Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-122) | PIT: (+104)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bryse Wilson (Brewers) - 2-0, 3.29 ERA vs Josh Fleming (Pirates) - 1-0, 1.74 ERA
The Brewers will call on Bryse Wilson (2-0) versus the Pirates and Josh Fleming (1-0). Wilson helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Wilson's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Last season Fleming and his team finished 2-1-0 against the spread when he pitched. Fleming's team was the moneyline underdog just one time in a game he pitched a season ago, and lost.
Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (56.4%)
Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline
- Milwaukee is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +104 underdog despite being at home.
Brewers vs Pirates Spread
- The Brewers are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -162 to cover.
Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Pirates on April 24, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.
Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!
Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Brewers have come away with six wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Milwaukee has not lost in three games this year when favored by -122 or better on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 13 of 22 chances this season.
- In 22 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 12-10-0 against the spread.
- The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 15 total times this season. They've gone 9-6 in those games.
- Pittsburgh has gone 6-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (60%).
- The Pirates have played in 23 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-12-0).
- The Pirates are 13-10-0 ATS this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.422), slugging percentage (.534) and total hits (30) this season. He has a .341 batting average.
- Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 19th in slugging.
- Brice Turang is hitting .319 with five doubles, two home runs and seven walks, while slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .375.
- Among qualifiers, he ranks 17th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.
- Willy Adames has 25 hits this season and has a slash line of .287/.367/.460.
- Rhys Hoskins has been key for Milwaukee with 16 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .453.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Connor Joe has 20 hits with a .390 on-base percentage, leading the Pirates in both categories. He's batting .299 and slugging .478.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 45th in slugging.
- Joe hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
- Bryan Reynolds leads his team with a .380 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .261 with an on-base percentage of .382.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 83rd, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 109th in slugging.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .277 with six doubles and 13 walks.
- Jack Suwinski is batting .176 with two doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head
- 4/23/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/22/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 7/2/2023: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/30/2023: 8-7 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 8/4/2022: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 8/3/2022: 8-7 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 8/2/2022: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
- 7/29/2021: 12-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 8/6/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 8/5/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!