Phillies vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads busy on Sunday, up against the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs White Sox Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (13-8) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-17)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Phillies vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-290) | CHW: (+235)

PHI: (-290) | CHW: (+235) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-132) | CHW: +1.5 (+110)

PHI: -1.5 (-132) | CHW: +1.5 (+110) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Phillies vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 2-1, 3.47 ERA vs Nick Nastrini (White Sox) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Nick Nastrini (0-1, 3.60 ERA). Nola's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Nola's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Nastrini has started only one game with a set spread, which the White Sox failed to cover. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for one Nastrini start this season -- they lost.

Phillies vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (72.7%)

Phillies vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-White Sox, Philadelphia is the favorite at -290, and Chicago is +235 playing on the road.

Phillies vs White Sox Spread

The Phillies are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-132 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is +110 to cover.

The Phillies-White Sox game on April 21 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 16 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (68.8%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has played as a favorite of -290 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by bookmakers in eight of 20 chances this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 9-11-0 in 20 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 20 total times this season. They've finished 3-17 in those games.

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The White Sox have played in 20 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times (7-12-1).

The White Sox have gone 8-12-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia OPS (.897) this season. He has a .341 batting average, an on-base percentage of .391, and a slugging percentage of .506.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 36th in slugging.

Turner has recorded at least one hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .390 with six doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Alec Bohm is hitting .261 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks, while slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .378.

His batting average ranks 86th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Bohm heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Bryce Harper has 18 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.326/.447.

Harper heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .207 with a .301 OBP and nine RBI for Philadelphia this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets has a team-high OBP (.365) and slugging percentage (.500), and paces the White Sox in hits (13, while batting .250).

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 95th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Sheets hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .176 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Korey Lee is hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run and two walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Paul DeJong is batting .256 with four doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Nicky Lopez is hitting .170 with eight walks.

Phillies vs White Sox Head to Head

4/20/2024: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 4/19/2024: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/19/2023: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/18/2023: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/18/2023: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!