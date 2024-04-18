Phillies vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

In MLB action on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Chicago White Sox.

Phillies vs White Sox Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (11-8) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-15)

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday, April 19, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH

Phillies vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-178) | CHW: (+150)

PHI: (-178) | CHW: (+150) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160)

PHI: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Turnbull (Phillies) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (White Sox) - 1-2, 3.57 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Spencer Turnbull (1-0) against the White Sox and Garrett Crochet (1-2). Turnbull and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Turnbull's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The White Sox have gone 2-2-0 against the spread when Crochet starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Crochet's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Phillies vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (64.4%)

Phillies vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Phillies, Chicago is the underdog at +150, and Philadelphia is -178 playing at home.

Phillies vs White Sox Spread

The Phillies are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+132 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -160 to cover.

Phillies versus White Sox, on April 19, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Phillies vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (64.3%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 18 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 7-11-0 in 18 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have won 16.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (3-15).

Chicago is 2-7 (winning just 22.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 18 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-11-1).

The White Sox are 8-10-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Trea Turner has an OPS of .847, fueled by an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .474. He has a .316 batting average, as well.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

Turner hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .400 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .230 with five home runs and 10 walks, while slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among all qualified, he ranks 115th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Bryce Harper has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Harper has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Alec Bohm is batting .242 with a .356 OBP and 11 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Bohm heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .214 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets has accumulated a slugging percentage of .545, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .250 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Paul DeJong is slugging .600 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Braden Shewmake has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .192.

Korey Lee has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .241.

