Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15
Odds updated as of 3:26 PM
On Monday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the Colorado Rockies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Rockies Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (8-8) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-12)
- Date: Monday, April 15, 2024
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH
Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-275) | COL: (+225)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 2-1, 4.50 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Rockies) - 0-2, 7.20 ERA
The probable starters are Aaron Nola (2-1) for the Phillies and Cal Quantrill (0-2) for the Rockies. Nola's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Nola's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 2-1-0 ATS record in Quantrill's three starts with a set spread. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for three Quantrill starts this season -- they lost every game.
Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (75.1%)
Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline
- Colorado is a +225 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -275 favorite at home.
Phillies vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Rockies are +112 to cover, and the Phillies are -134.
Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under
- The Phillies-Rockies contest on April 15 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.
Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!
Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Phillies have won in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Philadelphia has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -275.
- The Phillies' games have gone over the total in six of their 15 opportunities.
- The Phillies are 6-9-0 against the spread in their 15 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rockies have gone 4-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).
- Colorado has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +225 or longer.
- The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 16 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-7-0).
- The Rockies have a 7-9-0 record ATS this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Alec Bohm is hitting .236 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .354 while slugging .364.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 110th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 119th in slugging.
- Trea Turner is slashing .302/.371/.397 this season and leads the Phillies with an OPS of .768.
- He is 42nd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Turner has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber has 15 hits this season and has a slash line of .242/.338/.387.
- Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in total hits (15) this season while batting .313 with six extra-base hits.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Ryan McMahon has totaled 22 hits with a .457 on-base percentage and a .559 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rockies. He's batting .373.
- Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is fifth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 26th in slugging.
- Charlie Blackmon is hitting .280 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .357.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 58th in slugging.
- Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .317 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Brenton Doyle is hitting .288 with five doubles, three home runs and three walks.
Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!