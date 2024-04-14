Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

On Monday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the Colorado Rockies.

Phillies vs Rockies Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (8-8) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-12)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-275) | COL: (+225)

PHI: (-275) | COL: (+225) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112)

PHI: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 2-1, 4.50 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Rockies) - 0-2, 7.20 ERA

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (2-1) for the Phillies and Cal Quantrill (0-2) for the Rockies. Nola's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Nola's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 2-1-0 ATS record in Quantrill's three starts with a set spread. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for three Quantrill starts this season -- they lost every game.

Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (75.1%)

Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +225 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -275 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Rockies are +112 to cover, and the Phillies are -134.

Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under

The Phillies-Rockies contest on April 15 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -275.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in six of their 15 opportunities.

The Phillies are 6-9-0 against the spread in their 15 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have gone 4-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

Colorado has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +225 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 16 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-7-0).

The Rockies have a 7-9-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm is hitting .236 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .354 while slugging .364.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 110th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 119th in slugging.

Trea Turner is slashing .302/.371/.397 this season and leads the Phillies with an OPS of .768.

He is 42nd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging in the major leagues.

Turner has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Kyle Schwarber has 15 hits this season and has a slash line of .242/.338/.387.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in total hits (15) this season while batting .313 with six extra-base hits.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has totaled 22 hits with a .457 on-base percentage and a .559 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rockies. He's batting .373.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is fifth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 26th in slugging.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .280 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 58th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .317 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .288 with five doubles, three home runs and three walks.

