Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

On Tuesday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Phillies vs Reds Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (1-3) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-1)

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Coverage: TBS

Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-138) | CIN: (+118)

PHI: (-138) | CIN: (+118) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Turnbull (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Graham Ashcraft (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Phillies will look to Spencer Turnbull against the Reds and Graham Ashcraft. In seven games he pitched with a spread last season, Turnbull and his team finished with a 4-3-0 record ATS. Turnbull did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. Last season when Ashcraft pitched his team finished 14-12-0 against the spread. Ashcraft's team went 8-11 in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (54.5%)

Phillies vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Reds, Philadelphia is the favorite at -138, and Cincinnati is +118 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Reds Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -176 to cover.

Phillies vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Phillies-Reds on April 2, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Phillies were victorious in 68, or 60.2%, of the 113 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Philadelphia won 43 of 71 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 171 games with a total last season.

The Reds won 50% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (57-57).

Cincinnati went 36-37 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (49.3%).

The Reds played in 158 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-78-1).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber ended his last campaign with 115 hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .474.

Trea Turner hit 26 homers while driving in 76 runs.

Alec Bohm ended his last campaign with 153 hits, an OBP of .327, plus a slugging percentage of .437.

Bryce Harper finished with an OBP of .401 and 134 total hits.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer accumulated a .356 on-base percentage and a .464 slugging percentage last season.

Jeimer Candelario had 127 hits with a .251 batting average.

Jonathan India had 23 doubles, 17 home runs and 52 walks while batting .244 last season.

Jake Fraley hit .256 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

Phillies vs Reds Head to Head

4/1/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/25/2022: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 8/24/2022: 7-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/23/2022: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/22/2022: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/15/2023: 13-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2023: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/13/2023: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/9/2023: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/8/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

