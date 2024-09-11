Phillies vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB action on Wednesday.

Phillies vs Rays Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (87-58) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (71-74)

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: BSSUN

Phillies vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-225) | TB: (+188)

PHI: (-225) | TB: (+188) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-106) | TB: +1.5 (-113)

PHI: -1.5 (-106) | TB: +1.5 (-113) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 14-6, 2.59 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 2-3, 3.27 ERA

The Phillies will call on Zack Wheeler (14-6) versus the Rays and Shane Baz (2-3). Wheeler and his team have a record of 14-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Wheeler's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (16-8). The Rays have a 7-3-0 record against the spread in Baz's starts. The Rays are 3-4 in Baz's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (65.4%)

Phillies vs Rays Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -225 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +188 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the spread (-113 to cover), and Philadelphia is -106 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Rays Over/Under

Phillies versus Rays, on Sept. 11, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Phillies vs Rays Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 68 times (63%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 17 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -225 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 66 of their 140 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 67-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline 75 total times this season. They've finished 33-42 in those games.

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Rays have played in 144 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-74-5).

The Rays have covered 52.8% of their games this season, going 76-68-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 20 doubles, 35 home runs and 98 walks while hitting .251. He has an on-base percentage of .372 and a slugging percentage of .496.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Schwarber has recorded a base hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .385 with three doubles, seven home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 143 hits and an OBP of .378 this season. He's batting .291 and slugging .528.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 11th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Harper enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .524 with five doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Trea Turner has collected 130 base hits, an OBP of .345 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.

Turner brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 134 hits, an OBP of .301 plus a slugging percentage of .407.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has racked up 147 hits with a .337 on-base percentage and a .415 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rays. He's batting .280.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he ranks 24th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Diaz enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Christopher Morel has 10 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 59 walks while hitting .198. He's slugging .359 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He is currently 135th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Brandon Lowe is batting .244 with 19 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 32 walks.

Jose Caballero is hitting .231 with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Phillies vs Rays Head to Head

9/10/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/9/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/6/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/5/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/4/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

