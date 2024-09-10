Phillies vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Tampa Bay Rays is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Rays Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (86-58) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (71-73)

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-172) | TB: (+144)

PHI: (-172) | TB: (+144) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+122) | TB: +1.5 (-146)

PHI: -1.5 (+122) | TB: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 12-6, 2.90 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Rays) - 6-10, 4.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (12-6) to the mound, while Taj Bradley (6-10) will take the ball for the Rays. Suarez and his team have a record of 14-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Suarez's team has a record of 11-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays have an 11-10-0 ATS record in Bradley's 21 starts with a set spread. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Bradley's starts this season, and they went 6-7 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (57.8%)

Phillies vs Rays Moneyline

The Phillies vs Rays moneyline has Philadelphia as a -172 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +144 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Rays Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rays. The Phillies are +122 to cover, and the Rays are -146.

Phillies vs Rays Over/Under

Phillies versus Rays on Sept. 10 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Rays Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 107 games this year and have walked away with the win 67 times (62.6%) in those games.

This year Philadelphia has won 35 of 49 games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 65 of their 139 opportunities.

In 139 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 66-73-0 against the spread.

The Rays have won 44.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (33-41).

Tampa Bay has gone 2-7 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (22.2%).

The Rays have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times this season for a 64-74-5 record against the over/under.

The Rays have covered 53.1% of their games this season, going 76-67-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .250 with 20 doubles, 34 home runs and 97 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .370 while slugging .489.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 78th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Schwarber has recorded at least one hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, six home runs, four walks and 12 RBI.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies in OBP (.374) and total hits (139) this season. He's batting .285 while slugging .520.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging in MLB.

Harper brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .245 with a .410 slugging percentage and 78 RBI this year.

Trea Turner is batting .295 with a .342 OBP and 51 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has a team-best OBP (.338) and slugging percentage (.417), while leading the Rays in hits (146, while batting .281).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 22nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Christopher Morel is hitting .196 with nine doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He is 135th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Brandon Lowe is batting .245 with 19 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 32 walks.

Jose Caballero is hitting .231 with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Phillies vs Rays Head to Head

9/9/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/6/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/5/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/4/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.