Braves vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds.

Braves vs Reds Game Info

Atlanta Braves (17-19) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-19)

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and FDSOH

Braves vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-178) | CIN: (+150)

ATL: (-178) | CIN: (+150) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144)

ATL: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Braves vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 1-3, 3.92 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 3-3, 3.27 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3, 3.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Nick Lodolo (3-3, 3.27 ERA). Schwellenbach's team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Schwellenbach's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-3). The Reds have gone 4-3-0 against the spread when Lodolo starts. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in three of Lodolo's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Braves vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (56.6%)

Braves vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Braves, Cincinnati is the underdog at +150, and Atlanta is -178 playing at home.

Braves vs Reds Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Reds. The Braves are +120 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -144.

Braves vs Reds Over/Under

Braves versus Reds, on May 8, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Braves vs Reds Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (56%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 5-2 when favored by -178 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 35 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 18-17-0 against the spread in their 35 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 20 total times this season. They've gone 9-11 in those games.

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times this season for a 16-20-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have covered 51.4% of their games this season, going 19-18-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson is hitting .227 with five doubles, six home runs and 27 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .365 while slugging .406.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 115th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.

Olson will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .239 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He ranks 99th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .428 this season while batting .268 with 31 walks and 16 runs scored.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.490) and total hits (43) this season.

Riley brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up a slugging percentage of .401, a team-best for the Reds. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage is 60th, and he is 91st in slugging.

TJ Friedl's .392 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .273 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 51st in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Lux has accumulated a team-high OBP (.396), while pacing the Reds in hits (35).

Jose Trevino is hitting .288 with six doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Braves vs Reds Head to Head

5/7/2025: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/6/2025: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/5/2025: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/19/2024: 15-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

15-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/18/2024: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/17/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/9/2024: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/24/2024: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/22/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/25/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

