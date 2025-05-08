Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 4:16 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Angels Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (16-20) vs. Los Angeles Angels (15-20)

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and SN1

Blue Jays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-122) | LAA: (+104)

TOR: (-122) | LAA: (+104) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164)

TOR: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Blue Jays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 2-2, 2.95 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 2-4, 3.83 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Chris Bassitt (2-2, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Jose Soriano (2-4, 3.83 ERA). When Bassitt starts, his team is 5-1-0 against the spread this season. Bassitt's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels have a 1-6-0 ATS record in Soriano's seven starts with a set spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Soriano's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (53.4%)

Blue Jays vs Angels Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Angels moneyline has Toronto as a -122 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +104 underdog at home.

Blue Jays vs Angels Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (+136 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -164 to cover.

Blue Jays versus Angels, on May 8, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (50%) in those games.

Toronto has a record of 5-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 16 of 35 chances this season.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread record of 21-14-0 in 35 games with a line this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 27 total times this season. They've gone 11-16 in those games.

Los Angeles has gone 7-15 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (31.8%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 35 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 19 of those games (19-15-1).

The Angels have a 14-21-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .281 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .369 and a slugging percentage of .422.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 40th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .289 with a double, two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

George Springer has 31 hits and an OBP of .405, both of which lead the Blue Jays this season. He's batting .304 and slugging .520.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .683, fueled by an OBP of .315 and a team-best slugging percentage of .368 this season.

Andres Gimenez has three home runs, 10 RBI and a batting average of .195 this season.

Gimenez heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has accumulated a team-high .331 on-base percentage. He's batting .248 and slugging .359.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 85th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.

Logan O'Hoppe paces his team with 30 hits and has a club-leading .547 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .283 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is currently 38th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jorge Soler has eight doubles, six home runs and nine walks while hitting .222.

Kyren Paris has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks while batting .228.

Blue Jays vs Angels Head to Head

5/7/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/6/2025: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2024: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/24/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/23/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/22/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/14/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/13/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/12/2024: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/30/2023: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!