Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 4:16 a.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (25-12) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (19-18)

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-154) | ARI: (+130)

LAD: (-154) | ARI: (+130) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+108) | ARI: +1.5 (-130)

LAD: -1.5 (+108) | ARI: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 4-2, 0.90 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 5-2, 3.79 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-2, 0.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt (5-2, 3.79 ERA). Yamamoto's team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Yamamoto's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks have gone 5-2-0 against the spread when Pfaadt starts. The Diamondbacks were named the moneyline underdog for two Pfaadt starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.4%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-154) and Arizona as the underdog (+130) despite being the home team.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers are +108 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -130.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Dodgers versus Diamondbacks, on May 8, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 23, or 69.7%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 19-6 when favored by -154 or more this year.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 20 of 36 chances this season.

In 36 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 18-18-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have gone 5-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.7% of those games).

Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 36 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-17-2).

The Diamondbacks are 18-18-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.411), slugging percentage (.620) and total hits (41) this season. He has a .299 batting average.

He is 20th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Ohtani will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .444 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, six walks and five RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .258 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .351.

His batting average ranks 65th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 68th.

Freddie Freeman is batting .362 with a .713 slugging percentage and 29 RBI this year.

Freeman heads into this game with 12 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, six walks and 17 RBIs.

Andy Pages is batting .279 with a .343 OBP and 15 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Pages brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with a double, a triple and an RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has accumulated 46 hits with a .613 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .297 and with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 22nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Carroll heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo has a .395 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .285 while slugging .454.

His batting average is 35th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Josh Naylor has nine doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .299.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .197 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!