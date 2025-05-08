NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 8

The NBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the Golden State Warriors taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves, should provide some fireworks.

Want to boost your odds prior to today's NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (62.13% win probability)

Timberwolves (62.13% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-10.5)

Timberwolves (-10.5) Total: 201.5

201.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -592, Warriors +430

Timberwolves -592, Warriors +430 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.