Phillies vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 26

Odds updated as of 6:23 PM

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Phillies vs Pirates Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (87-69) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (74-82)

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-184) | PIT: (+154)

PHI: (-184) | PIT: (+154) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+116) | PIT: +1.5 (-140)

PHI: -1.5 (+116) | PIT: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Phillies vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 12-9, 4.57 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 13-9, 4.25 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-9) to the mound, while Keller (13-9) will answer the bell for the Pirates. Nola and his team are 15-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Nola starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 14-7. The Pirates are 19-12-0 ATS in Keller's 31 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 21 of Keller's starts this season, and they went 11-10 in those games.

Phillies vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (64%)

Phillies vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Phillies, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +154, and Philadelphia is -184 playing at home.

Phillies vs Pirates Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Phillies are +116 to cover, and the Pirates are -140.

Phillies vs Pirates Over/Under

The Phillies-Pirates game on September 26 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 62 wins in the 102 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 20 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 71 of their 155 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 73-82-0 in 155 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have a 54-66 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a record of 13-14 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer (48.1%).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by bookmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 78 of those games (78-66-7).

The Pirates have put together a 79-72-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Trea Turner is batting .263 with 33 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .317 while slugging .455.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 65th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .197 with 19 doubles, a triple, 45 home runs and 124 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .345.

His batting average ranks 132nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 43rd, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Alec Bohm has 151 hits this season and has a slash line of .279/.334/.442.

Nicholas Castellanos has an OPS of .799, fueled by an OBP of .314 and a team-best slugging percentage of .485 this season.

Castellanos enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with a double, a triple, four home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.466) and leads the Pirates in hits (147). He's batting .267 and with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 55th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .276 with 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He is currently 30th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jack Suwinski a has .341 on-base percentage to lead the Pirates.

Connor Joe has 28 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks while batting .236.

Phillies vs Pirates Head to Head

8/28/2022: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/29/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 7/28/2023: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/30/2023: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/27/2022: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/26/2022: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/31/2022: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/30/2022: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/29/2022: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/28/2022: 8-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!