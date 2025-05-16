Phillies vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Pirates Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (25-18) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-29)

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT

Phillies vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-230) | PIT: (+190)

PHI: (-230) | PIT: (+190) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-110) | PIT: +1.5 (-110)

PHI: -1.5 (-110) | PIT: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 1-0, 5.91 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 2-3, 3.15 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (1-0) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (2-3) will get the nod for the Pirates. Suarez has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Suarez's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Pirates have a 3-5-0 record against the spread in Heaney's starts. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Heaney's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those games.

Phillies vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (66%)

Phillies vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +190 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -230 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Pirates Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Pirates. The Phillies are -110 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -110.

Phillies vs Pirates Over/Under

The Phillies-Pirates contest on May 16 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 21 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -230 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 19 of 42 chances this season.

In 42 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 21-21-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 29 total times this season. They've gone 10-19 in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 2-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer (40%).

In the 43 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-24-2).

The Pirates have put together an 18-25-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.9% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 41 hits and an OBP of .393, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .580.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Bryce Harper is batting .236 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Among qualifying batters, he is 110th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner has hit two homers with a team-high .377 SLG this season.

Bryson Stott is batting .258 with a .327 OBP and 21 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with two walks and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has racked up 31 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .238 and slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .254 with seven doubles, three home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 85th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has a .325 slugging percentage, which leads the Pirates.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .194 with five doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!