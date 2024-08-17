Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 17

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads playing on Saturday, versus the Washington Nationals.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (72-50) vs. Washington Nationals (55-68)

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MASN2

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-235) | WSH: (+194)

PHI: (-235) | WSH: (+194) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-114) | WSH: +1.5 (-105)

PHI: -1.5 (-114) | WSH: +1.5 (-105) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 8-8, 3.63 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 7-10, 4.50 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (8-8, 3.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (7-10, 4.50 ERA). Sanchez and his team have a record of 7-15-0 against the spread when he starts. Sanchez's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-12). The Nationals have a 14-8-0 record against the spread in Gore's starts. The Nationals have a 7-7 record in Gore's 14 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (63%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +194 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -235 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (-114 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -105 to cover.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

Phillies versus Nationals on August 17 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over +102 and the under set at -124.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 57, or 62%, of the 92 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 13 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -235 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 55 of 117 chances this season.

The Phillies are 58-59-0 against the spread in their 117 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have put together a 44-54 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +194 or longer, Washington has a record of 3-6 (33.3%).

In the 119 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-56-5).

The Nationals have gone 67-52-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a slugging percentage of .481, fueled by 58 extra-base hits. He has a .296 batting average and an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Bohm has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in total hits (115) this season while batting .281 with 53 extra-base hits. He's slugging .538 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among all qualified batters, he is 24th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Schwarber has 105 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380.

Nicholas Castellanos has 16 home runs, 61 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Castellanos heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .248 with 25 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 80th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has collected 114 hits with a .328 on-base percentage while slugging .459. Those stats all lead his team. He also has a batting average of .292.

He is currently 16th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jacob Young is hitting .254 with 18 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 walks.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .227 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

8/16/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/15/2024: 13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/19/2024: 11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/17/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/7/2024: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/6/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/5/2024: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/20/2023: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/19/2023: 12-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

12-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/18/2023: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

