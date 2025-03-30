Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Washington Nationals.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (2-0) vs. Washington Nationals (0-2)

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | WSH: (+120)

PHI: (-142) | WSH: (+120) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+115) | WSH: +1.5 (-138)

PHI: -1.5 (+115) | WSH: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola against the Nationals and Mitchell Parker. In games Nola pitched with a spread last season, his team was 14-20-0 ATS. Nola and his team had a 20-9 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Parker and his team went 16-13-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Parker and his team finished with a 11-12 record in the 23 games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (56.7%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +120 underdog despite being at home.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Phillies are +115 to cover, and the Nationals are -138.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

Phillies versus Nationals on March 30 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies were victorious in 77, or 62.1%, of the 124 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Philadelphia won 58 of 89 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Nationals won 55 of the 127 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (43.3%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer last year, Washington went 34-56 (37.8%).

The Nationals played in 156 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-76-6).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber ended his last campaign with 142 hits, an OBP of .366 plus a slugging percentage of .485.

Bryce Harper posted a .373 OBP, .525 slugging percentage and 157 total hits.

Last season, Alec Bohm finished with 15 home runs, 97 RBI and a batting average of .280 last season.

Trea Turner slashed .295/.338/.469 and finished with an OPS of .807.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams hit .246 with 29 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 40 walks a season ago.

Luis Garcia recorded 141 hits and slugged .444.

Josh Bell hit .249 with 23 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks a season ago.

Nate Lowe had an OBP of .361 while batting .265.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

3/29/2025: 11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/27/2025: 7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/29/2024: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/28/2024: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/27/2024: 9-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/18/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/16/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/15/2024: 13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/19/2024: 11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

