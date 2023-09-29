Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 29

Odds updated as of 11:39 AM

The Friday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (89-70) vs. New York Mets (72-86)

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-126) | NYM: (+108)

PHI: (-126) | NYM: (+108) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+130) | NYM: +1.5 (-156)

PHI: -1.5 (+130) | NYM: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 15-5, 4.40 ERA vs Tylor Megill (Mets) - 8-8, 4.92 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (15-5) to the mound, while Megill (8-8) will get the nod for the Mets. Walker and his team have a record of 17-13-0 against the spread when he starts. When Walker starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 15-2. The Mets have a 14-10-0 ATS record in Megill's 24 starts with a set spread. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in 16 of Megill's starts this season, and they went 6-10 in those games.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (55.6%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Mets, Philadelphia is the favorite at -126, and New York is +108 playing at home.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Philadelphia is +130 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Phillies-Mets on September 29, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 64, or 61%, of the 105 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 52 times in 81 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 158 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 158 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 73-85-0 against the spread.

The Mets are 23-44 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 34.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, New York has gone 10-33 (23.3%).

The Mets have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 64 times this season for a 64-82-8 record against the over/under.

The Mets have covered 47.4% of their games this season, going 73-81-0 ATS.

Phillies Player Leaders

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to 66 extra-base hits. He has a .266 batting average and an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Turner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .197 with 19 doubles, a triple, 46 home runs and 125 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is 134th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging in the majors.

Alec Bohm has 151 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.329/.435.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 134 hits and an OBP of .402 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor is batting .254 with 33 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 64 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 89th, his on-base percentage is 56th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Pete Alonso's 123 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .222 while slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has racked up a team-best OBP (.362) and slugging percentage (.466).

Francisco Alvarez is batting .206 with 12 doubles, 23 home runs and 33 walks.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

9/24/2023: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/23/2023: 7-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/22/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/21/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/29/2022: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/1/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/31/2023: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/30/2023: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/25/2023: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/24/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

