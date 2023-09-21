Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 21

Odds updated as of 3:30 PM

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB teams playing on Thursday, up against the New York Mets.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (83-69) vs. New York Mets (71-81)

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FOX

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-164) | NYM: (+138)

PHI: (-164) | NYM: (+138) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+125) | NYM: +1.5 (-150)

PHI: -1.5 (+125) | NYM: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 3-6, 3.80 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 3-8, 5.22 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Ranger Suarez (3-6, 3.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Peterson (3-8, 5.22 ERA). Suarez's team is 12-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Suarez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-6. The Mets have an 8-11-0 record against the spread in Peterson's starts. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Peterson's starts this season, and they went 3-7 in those games.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (57.9%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +138 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Mets are -150 to cover, and the Phillies are +125.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

Phillies versus Mets, on September 21, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 58 times (59.2%) in those contests.

This year Philadelphia has won 23 of 39 games when listed as at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 69 of their 151 opportunities.

The Phillies are 71-80-0 against the spread in their 151 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets are 22-40 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, New York has gone 2-11 (15.4%).

The Mets have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 61 times this season for a 61-80-7 record against the over/under.

The Mets have put together a 70-78-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is batting .197 with 17 doubles, a triple, 45 home runs and 122 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .345 while slugging .475.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 134th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .781, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .463 this season. He's batting .267.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 54th, his on-base percentage 94th, and his slugging percentage 51st.

Bryson Stott is batting .283 with a .427 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Alec Bohm is batting .279 with a .335 OBP and 92 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso is leading the Mets with 117 hits. He's batting .222 and slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is 126th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .250 with 33 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 94th, his on-base percentage is 62nd, and he is 60th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has accumulated a .360 on-base percentage and a .465 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Mets.

Jeff McNeil is hitting .267 with 24 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 38 walks.

Phillies vs. Mets Head to Head

5/30/2023: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/25/2023: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/24/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2023: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/21/2022: 10-9 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-9 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/1/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/31/2023: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/14/2022: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/20/2022: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/20/2022: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

