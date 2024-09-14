Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (88-59) vs. New York Mets (81-66)

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: SNY

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-116) | NYM: (-102)

PHI: (-116) | NYM: (-102) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-188) | NYM: -1.5 (+155)

PHI: +1.5 (-188) | NYM: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kolby Allard (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Luis Severino (Mets) - 10-6, 3.74 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Kolby Allard to the mound, while Luis Severino (10-6) will take the ball for the Mets. Allard did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Mets have a 10-17-0 record against the spread in Severino's starts. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Severino's starts this season, and they went 2-7 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (54.3%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a -102 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Mets are +155 to cover, while the Phillies are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Mets contest on Sept. 14 has been set at 8.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 110 games this year and have walked away with the win 69 times (62.7%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 67-41 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 67 of their 142 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 67-75-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have been the moneyline underdog 53 total times this season. They've finished 24-29 in those games.

New York is 22-26 (winning 45.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Mets have played in 142 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-66-5).

The Mets have collected a 70-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.3% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .251 with 20 doubles, 35 home runs and 99 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .373 while slugging .495.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .410 with three doubles, seven home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies in OBP (.376) and total hits (144) this season. He's batting .289 while slugging .525.

He is 16th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Trea Turner has collected 131 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Nicholas Castellanos has 20 home runs, 80 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.493) and leads the Mets in hits (162). He's batting .270 and with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 38th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Lindor hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .240 with 30 doubles, 32 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He ranks 102nd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .226 with 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 75 walks.

Jesse Winker has a .366 OBP to lead his team.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

9/13/2024: 11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/9/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/16/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/15/2024: 10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/14/2024: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/13/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/1/2023: 9-1 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/30/2023: 11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/30/2023: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

