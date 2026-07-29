Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 12:13 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (57-51) vs. Miami Marlins (54-54)

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-172) | MIA: (+144)

PHI: (-172) | MIA: (+144) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+104) | MIA: +1.5 (-125)

PHI: -1.5 (+104) | MIA: +1.5 (-125) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 9-5, 3.31 ERA vs Ryan Gusto (Marlins) - 0-2, 4.50 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (9-5) versus the Marlins and Ryan Gusto (0-2). Luzardo's team is 11-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Luzardo's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-6. When Gusto starts, the Marlins have gone 3-4-0 against the spread. The Marlins are 3-2 in Gusto's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

The Phillies vs Marlins moneyline has Philadelphia as a -172 favorite, while Miami is a +144 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Marlins. The Phillies are +104 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -125.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Marlins on July 29 is 7.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 47, or 62.7%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won 23 of 28 games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 46 of their 105 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 40-65-0 against the spread in their 105 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have gone 21-35 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Miami has a 3-6 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times this season for a 54-51-2 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have put together a 54-53-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .252 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 66 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .358 and a slugging percentage of .488.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Harper will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber has 97 hits and an OBP of .365, both of which lead the Phillies this season. He's batting .252 and slugging .545.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 83rd, his on-base percentage 25th, and his slugging percentage eighth.

Schwarber brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Trea Turner is batting .241 with a .385 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 91 hits, an OBP of .309 plus a slugging percentage of .408.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.492) while leading the Marlins in hits (136). He's batting .328 and with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is first in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 27th and he is 23rd in slugging.

Liam Hicks has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 walks while batting .282. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has racked up an on-base percentage of .372, a team-high for the Marlins.

Javier Sanoja has 20 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .264.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

7/28/2026: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/27/2026: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/17/2026: 12-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/16/2026: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/15/2026: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/4/2026: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2026: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/2/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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