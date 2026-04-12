Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 8:13 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (7-7) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (8-7)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and Dbacks.TV

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-146) | ARI: (+124)

PHI: (-146) | ARI: (+124) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182)

PHI: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-0, 4.82 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 3.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Andrew Painter (1-0) to the mound, while Zac Gallen (1-1) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. Painter has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Painter's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Gallen's starts. The Diamondbacks have a 1-2 record in Gallen's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (56%)

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +124 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Diamondbacks are -182 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +150.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Diamondbacks on April 12 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with seven wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won five of 10 games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in seven of their 14 opportunities.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 3-11-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks are 4-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.4% of those games).

Arizona has gone 3-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (42.9%).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-5-1 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have a 12-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 80% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 13 hits, batting .250 this season with seven extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .350 and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Harper has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .188 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks, while slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 146th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh is batting .250 with a .438 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Justin Crawford is slashing .350/.422/.475 this season and leads the Phillies with an OPS of .897.

Crawford has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .417 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has an on-base percentage of .396, a slugging percentage of .644, and has 14 hits, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks (while batting .311).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .170 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks. He's slugging .277 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He ranks 156th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 144th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .429 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Ketel Marte is hitting .197 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/11/2026: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/10/2026: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/21/2025: 9-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2025: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/19/2025: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/4/2025: 11-9 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-9 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/3/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/2/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/11/2024: 12-5 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-5 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/10/2024: 11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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