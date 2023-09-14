Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 15

Odds updated as of 7:30 PM

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Phillies vs Cardinals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (79-67) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-81)

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Apple TV+

Phillies vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | STL: (+120)

PHI: (-142) | STL: (+120) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+115) | STL: +1.5 (-138)

PHI: -1.5 (+115) | STL: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 12-9, 4.64 ERA vs Zack Thompson (Cardinals) - 5-5, 4.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-9) to the mound, while Thompson (5-5) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Nola and his team have a record of 14-15-0 against the spread when he starts. Nola's team has won 65% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (13-7). When Thompson starts, the Cardinals have gone 3-3-0 against the spread. The Cardinals were the moneyline underdog for one Thompson start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (52.7%)

Phillies vs Cardinals Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +120 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Cardinals are -138 to cover, and the Phillies are +115.

Phillies vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Phillies-Cardinals game on September 15 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Phillies vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 56 wins in the 95 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won 34 of 55 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 65 of 145 chances this season.

In 145 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 68-77-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won 30 of the 66 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (45.5%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, St. Louis has a 13-13 record (winning 50% of its games).

In the 144 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-70-5).

The Cardinals have collected a 67-77-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is batting .198 with 16 doubles, a triple, 43 home runs and 118 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .348 while slugging .475.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 138th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Trea Turner has hit 26 homers this season while driving in 75 runs. He's batting .268 this season and slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 56th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging in MLB.

Bryson Stott is batting .287 with a .435 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.

Stott has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Alec Bohm has been key for Philadelphia with 139 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .434.

Bohm has safely hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado has 25 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 39 walks while batting .271. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 46th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Paul Goldschmidt's .364 OBP and .450 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .271.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 65th in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar has 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .271.

Willson Contreras is hitting .262 with 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Head to Head

8/27/2023: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/26/2023: 12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/25/2023: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/8/2022: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/8/2022: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/7/2022: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2022: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/2/2022: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2022: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/1/2022: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

