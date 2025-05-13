Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the St. Louis Cardinals.

Phillies vs Cardinals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (25-17) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (23-20)

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

6:15 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSMW

Phillies vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-122) | STL: (+104)

PHI: (-122) | STL: (+104) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+164) | STL: +1.5 (-200)

PHI: -1.5 (+164) | STL: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 1-6, 4.89 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 4-1, 3.50 ERA

The Phillies will call on Aaron Nola (1-6) against the Cardinals and Sonny Gray (4-1). When Nola starts, his team is 3-5-0 against the spread this season. Nola's team has a record of 1-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 5-3-0 ATS record in Gray's eight starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have a 3-2 record in Gray's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (54.2%)

Phillies vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Cardinals reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-122) and St. Louis as the underdog (+104) on the road.

Phillies vs Cardinals Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Phillies are +164 to cover, and the Cardinals are -200.

Phillies vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Phillies-Cardinals on May 14, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Phillies vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (61.8%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 20-8 when favored by -122 or more this year.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 18 of their 41 opportunities.

In 41 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 21-20-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals are 15-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, St. Louis has a 7-9 record (winning 43.8% of its games).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 43 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-19-2).

The Cardinals have put together a 24-19-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.8% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 40 hits and an OBP of .392, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .569.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 69th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Bryce Harper has nine doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .241 and slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 101st in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .743, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .380 this season.

Bryson Stott has three home runs, 21 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar has a team-high .374 on-base percentage. He's batting .252 and slugging .417.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 86th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 28th and he is 74th in slugging.

Nootbaar heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .244 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBIs.

Brendan Donovan has collected 48 hits while slugging .437. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .304 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 14th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Nolan Arenado is batting .257 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Willson Contreras has seven doubles, six home runs and 16 walks while hitting .256.

Phillies vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/14/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/12/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/13/2025: 7-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/12/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/11/2025: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/2/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/1/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/10/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/9/2024: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

