Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Phillies vs Cardinals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (8-4) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-7)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and NBCS-PH+

Phillies vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-116) | STL: (-102)

PHI: (-116) | STL: (-102) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-176)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Phillies vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 0-2, 6.35 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 1-0, 3.86 ERA

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (0-2) for the Phillies and Andre Pallante (1-0) for the Cardinals. Nola has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Nola's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Pallante has started two games with set spreads, and the Cardinals went 1-1-0. The Cardinals were named the moneyline underdog for two Pallante starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (50.3%)

Phillies vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -116 favorite despite being on the road.

Phillies vs Cardinals Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Phillies are +146 to cover, and the Cardinals are -176.

Phillies vs Cardinals Over/Under

Phillies versus Cardinals on April 11 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Phillies vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in seven games this year and have walked away with the win five times (71.4%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 5-2 when favored by -116 or more this year.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in four of 12 chances this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 57.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-3).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, St. Louis has gone 1-3 (25%).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 12 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-2-1).

The Cardinals have covered 41.7% of their games this season, going 5-7-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 13 hits and an OBP of .411 to go with a slugging percentage of .739. All three of those stats are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .283 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 49th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Bryce Harper is hitting .267 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 walks, while slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .400.

He ranks 72nd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging in the major leagues.

Nick Castellanos has 12 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.333/.477.

Trea Turner has one home run, two RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.

Turner has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has accumulated 18 hits with a .563 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Cardinals. He's batting .375 and with an on-base percentage of .415.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks fifth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Donovan heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .375 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Nolan Arenado's .420 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .310 while slugging .452.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .271 with a double, two home runs and eight walks.

Victor Scott II is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

