Phillies vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB teams playing on Tuesday, versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

Phillies vs Brewers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (90-60) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (87-63)

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: TBS

Phillies vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-136) | MIL: (+116)

PHI: (-136) | MIL: (+116) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+125) | MIL: +1.5 (-150)

PHI: -1.5 (+125) | MIL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Phillies vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 15-6, 2.60 ERA vs Frankie Montás (Brewers) - 7-10, 4.49 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (15-6) to the mound, while Frankie Montas (7-10) will answer the bell for the Brewers. Wheeler and his team are 14-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Wheeler's team has won 68% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (17-8). The Brewers are 13-13-0 ATS in Montás' 26 starts that had a set spread. The Brewers have a 5-9 record in Montás' 14 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (54.7%)

Phillies vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -136 favorite despite being on the road.

Phillies vs Brewers Spread

The Phillies are at the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+125 to cover) on the runline. Milwaukee is -150 to cover.

Phillies vs Brewers Over/Under

Phillies versus Brewers on Sept. 17 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over +104 and the under set at -128.

Phillies vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 71, or 63.4%, of the 112 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 59-31 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 145 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 68-77-0 in 145 games with a line this season.

The Brewers have gone 34-28 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 54.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Milwaukee has gone 14-13 (51.9%).

The Brewers have played in 149 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-63-10).

The Brewers have put together a 79-70-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 148 hits and an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .533. He's batting .290.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .250 with 20 doubles, 35 home runs and 100 walks. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 74th, his on-base percentage 13th, and his slugging percentage 22nd.

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.456) powered by 59 extra-base hits.

Trea Turner is batting .296 with a .342 OBP and 55 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Turner has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double and a walk.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has accumulated a team-best OBP (.364) and slugging percentage (.472). He's batting .281.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Willy Adames is hitting .250 with 30 doubles, 32 home runs and 69 walks. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .331.

His batting average ranks 74th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 30th in slugging.

Jackson Chourio has 132 hits, a team-best for the Brewers.

Brice Turang is hitting .261 with 23 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 47 walks.

Phillies vs Brewers Head to Head

9/16/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/5/2024: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/4/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/3/2024: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/3/2023: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/2/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/1/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2023: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/19/2023: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/18/2023: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

