Phillies vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

On Monday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Phillies vs Brewers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (90-59) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (86-63)

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024

Monday, September 16, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Phillies vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-112) | MIL: (-104)

PHI: (-112) | MIL: (-104) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+142) | MIL: +1.5 (-172)

PHI: -1.5 (+142) | MIL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Phillies vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 12-6, 3.05 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Brewers) - 6-8, 4.57 ERA

The Phillies will look to Ranger Suarez (12-6) against the Brewers and Aaron Civale (6-8). Suarez and his team are 15-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Suarez's team has won 70.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-5). The Brewers are 12-15-0 against the spread when Civale starts. The Brewers are 2-7 in Civale's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (50.3%)

Phillies vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -112 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Brewers Spread

The Phillies are at the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+142 to cover) on the runline. Milwaukee is -172 to cover.

Phillies vs Brewers Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Phillies-Brewers game on Sept. 16, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Phillies vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 71 wins in the 112 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 71-41 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 144 opportunities.

The Phillies are 68-76-0 against the spread in their 144 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have put together a 34-28 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 54.8% of those games).

Milwaukee has a 30-23 record (winning 56.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Brewers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 76 times this season for a 76-63-9 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have a 78-70-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.7% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 146 hits and an OBP of .376 this season. He has a .289 batting average and a slugging percentage of .534.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .248 with 20 doubles, 35 home runs and 100 walks, while slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .370.

He is 80th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Alec Bohm has an OPS of .802, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .460 this season.

Trea Turner has been key for Philadelphia with 132 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .465.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has a .362 on-base percentage and a .470 slugging percentage, both team-high averages for the Brewers. He's batting .280.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Willy Adames is batting .252 with 30 doubles, 32 home runs and 69 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 71st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Chourio has collected 132 hits, a team-best for the Brewers.

Brice Turang is batting .259 with 23 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 47 walks.

Phillies vs Brewers Head to Head

6/5/2024: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/4/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/3/2024: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/3/2023: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/2/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/1/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2023: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/19/2023: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/18/2023: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/9/2022: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

