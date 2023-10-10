Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 3 on October 11
Odds updated as of 3:28 PM
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves for Game 3 of the NLDS.
Phillies vs Braves Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) vs. Atlanta Braves (104-58)
- Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: TBS
Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-120) | ATL: (+102)
- Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-188) | ATL: -1.5 (+155)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 12-9, 4.46 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 12-4, 3.81 ERA
The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) for the Phillies and Elder (12-4, 3.81 ERA) for the Braves. Nola's team is 16-17-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Nola's team has a record of 16-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Braves are 16-14-0 ATS in Elder's 30 starts with a set spread. The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Elder's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.
Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Phillies win (52%)
Phillies vs Braves Moneyline
- The Phillies vs Braves moneyline has Philadelphia as a -120 favorite, while Atlanta is a +102 underdog on the road.
Phillies vs Braves Spread
- The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Braves are +155 to cover, while the Phillies are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Phillies vs Braves Over/Under
- The Phillies-Braves contest on October 11 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.
Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Phillies have won in 66, or 61.7%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Philadelphia has a record of 61-35 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 75 of their 165 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Phillies have posted a record of 78-87-0 against the spread this season.
- The Braves have compiled a 6-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 60% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Atlanta has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- The Braves have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 89 times this season for an 89-67-3 record against the over/under.
- The Braves have covered 54.1% of their games this season, going 86-73-0 against the spread.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber is batting .197 with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .343 while slugging .474.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 134th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 39th in slugging.
- Schwarber will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
- Trea Turner has an OPS of .778, fueled by an OBP of .320 and a team-best slugging percentage of .459 this season. He's batting .266.
- His batting average ranks 52nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 89th, and his slugging percentage 52nd.
- Turner has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with six doubles, two walks and two RBI.
- Alec Bohm is batting .274 with a .437 slugging percentage and 97 RBI this year.
- Bryce Harper leads the Phillies in OBP (.401) and total hits (134) this season.
- Harper takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a home run, six walks and an RBI.
Braves Player Leaders
- Ronald Acuna Jr. has a team-high OBP (.416) and slugging percentage (.596). He's batting .337.
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him second, his on-base percentage is first, and he is fourth in slugging.
- Matt Olson's 172 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .604 with an on-base percentage of .389.
- He is currently 19th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Ozzie Albies is batting .280 with 30 doubles, five triples, 33 home runs and 46 walks.
- Austin Riley has 32 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 59 walks while batting .281.
Phillies vs Braves Head to Head
- 10/9/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 10/7/2023: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 9/20/2023: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/19/2023: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 9/18/2023: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/13/2023: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 9/12/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/11/2023: 7-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/11/2023: 10-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 10/15/2022: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
