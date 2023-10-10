Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 3 on October 11

Odds updated as of 3:28 PM

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves for Game 3 of the NLDS.

Phillies vs Braves Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) vs. Atlanta Braves (104-58)

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TBS

Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-120) | ATL: (+102)

PHI: (-120) | ATL: (+102) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-188) | ATL: -1.5 (+155)

PHI: +1.5 (-188) | ATL: -1.5 (+155) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 12-9, 4.46 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 12-4, 3.81 ERA

The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) for the Phillies and Elder (12-4, 3.81 ERA) for the Braves. Nola's team is 16-17-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Nola's team has a record of 16-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Braves are 16-14-0 ATS in Elder's 30 starts with a set spread. The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Elder's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (52%)

Phillies vs Braves Moneyline

The Phillies vs Braves moneyline has Philadelphia as a -120 favorite, while Atlanta is a +102 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Braves are +155 to cover, while the Phillies are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Braves Over/Under

The Phillies-Braves contest on October 11 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 66, or 61.7%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has a record of 61-35 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 75 of their 165 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 78-87-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have compiled a 6-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 60% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Atlanta has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Braves have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 89 times this season for an 89-67-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have covered 54.1% of their games this season, going 86-73-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is batting .197 with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .343 while slugging .474.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 134th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Schwarber will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .778, fueled by an OBP of .320 and a team-best slugging percentage of .459 this season. He's batting .266.

His batting average ranks 52nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 89th, and his slugging percentage 52nd.

Turner has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with six doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Alec Bohm is batting .274 with a .437 slugging percentage and 97 RBI this year.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies in OBP (.401) and total hits (134) this season.

Harper takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a home run, six walks and an RBI.

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. has a team-high OBP (.416) and slugging percentage (.596). He's batting .337.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him second, his on-base percentage is first, and he is fourth in slugging.

Matt Olson's 172 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .604 with an on-base percentage of .389.

He is currently 19th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ozzie Albies is batting .280 with 30 doubles, five triples, 33 home runs and 46 walks.

Austin Riley has 32 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 59 walks while batting .281.

Phillies vs Braves Head to Head

10/9/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 10/7/2023: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/20/2023: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/19/2023: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/18/2023: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/13/2023: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/12/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/11/2023: 7-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/11/2023: 10-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 10/15/2022: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

