Guardians vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Cincinnati Reds.

Guardians vs Reds Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (25-18) vs. Cincinnati Reds (21-24)

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and CLEG

Guardians vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-116) | CIN: (-102)

CLE: (-116) | CIN: (-102) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+134) | CIN: +1.5 (-162)

CLE: -1.5 (+134) | CIN: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Guardians vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 3-3, 3.80 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 4-2, 4.97 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (3-3) to the mound, while Brady Singer (4-2) will get the nod for the Reds. Bibee's team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bibee's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). When Singer starts, the Reds are 5-3-0 against the spread. The Reds are 3-1 in Singer's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (55.7%)

Guardians vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Reds, Cleveland is the favorite at -116, and Cincinnati is -102 playing at home.

Guardians vs Reds Spread

The Reds are hosting the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +134 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -162.

Guardians vs Reds Over/Under

The Guardians-Reds game on May 16 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Guardians vs Reds Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (68.8%) in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 10-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 42 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 20-22-0 in 42 games with a line this season.

The Reds have gone 10-14 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.7% of those games).

Cincinnati is 9-12 (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Reds have played in 43 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-24-1).

The Reds have covered 51.2% of their games this season, going 22-21-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 44 hits, which leads Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .295 with 16 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .510.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with three doubles, three home runs, seven walks and seven RBIs.

Steven Kwan is slashing .325/.384/.450 this season and leads the Guardians with an OPS of .833.

Among all qualifying players, he is sixth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo has 29 hits this season and has a slash line of .221/.314/.504.

Manzardo has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs.

Carlos Santana is batting .220 with a .331 OBP and 19 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.426) while leading the Reds in hits (45). He's batting .256 and with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 74th in slugging.

De La Cruz enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs.

TJ Friedl is hitting .274 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .359.

His batting average is 53rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 108th in slugging.

Gavin Lux a has .383 on-base percentage to pace the Reds.

Matt McLain has three doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .182.

