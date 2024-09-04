Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 4

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (82-56) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (67-73)

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Coverage: NBC 10

Phillies vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-126) | TOR: (+108)

PHI: (-126) | TOR: (+108) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+128) | TOR: +1.5 (-154)

PHI: -1.5 (+128) | TOR: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 9-9, 3.49 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 8-3, 3.66 ERA

The probable starters are Cristopher Sanchez (9-9) for the Phillies and Bowden Francis (8-3) for the Blue Jays. Sanchez's team is 8-17-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sanchez's team has been victorious in 45.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-12. The Blue Jays have a 5-3-0 ATS record in Francis' eight starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays are 2-3 in Francis' five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (53.3%)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +108 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Spread

The Phillies are at the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +128 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -154.

Phillies versus Blue Jays, on Sept. 4, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 63, or 62.4%, of the 101 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 57 times in 92 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 62 of their 133 opportunities.

The Phillies are 63-70-0 against the spread in their 133 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 21 of the 64 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (32.8%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Toronto has a record of 17-25 (40.5%).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-62-3 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have put together a 68-67-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.4% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.462) thanks to 59 extra-base hits. He has a .290 batting average and an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualified batters, he is 17th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 37th in slugging.

Bryce Harper has 132 hits and an OBP of .371, both of which lead the Phillies this season. He's batting .282 and slugging .521.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 20th, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Harper has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three doubles and two walks.

Kyle Schwarber has 119 hits this season and has a slash line of .245/.369/.474.

Schwarber takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 130 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .419.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .401, a slugging percentage of .564, and has 174 hits, all club-bests for the Blue Jays (while batting .328).

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is second in batting average, third in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

George Springer is hitting .221 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 127th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Daulton Varsho is batting .217 with 20 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks.

Ernie Clement has 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and nine walks while hitting .263.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Head to Head

9/3/2024: 10-9 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-9 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/7/2024: 10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/16/2023: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/15/2023: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/10/2023: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2022: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/20/2022: 18-11 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

18-11 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/13/2022: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

