Phillies vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, up against the Athletics.

Phillies vs Athletics Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (33-18) vs. Athletics (22-30)

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-174) | OAK: (+146)

PHI: (-174) | OAK: (+146) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-108) | OAK: +1.5 (-111)

PHI: -1.5 (-108) | OAK: +1.5 (-111) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 4-1, 3.10 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 5-3, 3.91 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (4-1, 3.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Jeffrey Springs (5-3, 3.91 ERA). Sanchez and his team are 7-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sanchez's team has a record of 6-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics are 6-4-0 ATS in Springs' 10 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 4-2 in Springs' six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (59.8%)

Phillies vs Athletics Moneyline

The Phillies vs Athletics moneyline has the Phillies as a -174 favorite, while the Athletics are a +146 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Athletics Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Phillies are -108 to cover, while the Athletics are -111 to cover.

Phillies vs Athletics Over/Under

Phillies versus Athletics, on May 24, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Phillies vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (65.9%) in those games.

This year, the Phillies have won 16 of 19 games when listed as at least -174 or better on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 49 games with a total this season.

In 49 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 27-22-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have an 11-21 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34.4% of those games).

The Athletics have a record of 1-7 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (12.5%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 28 times this season for a 28-21-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 25-27-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 46 hits and an OBP of .394 this season. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .563.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 92nd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Bryce Harper is batting .271 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .380.

He is 60th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Trea Turner has hit four homers with a team-high .433 SLG this season.

Bryson Stott is batting .259 with a .321 OBP and 24 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has a .374 on-base percentage and a .466 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .335.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom has 55 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .245.

Shea Langeliers has six doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks while batting .244.

Phillies vs Athletics Head to Head

5/23/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/14/2024: 18-3 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

18-3 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/13/2024: 11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/12/2024: 6-2 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-2 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/18/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/17/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/16/2023: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/10/2022: 4-1 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

4-1 OAK (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/9/2022: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/8/2022: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

