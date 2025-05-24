Angels vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Los Angeles Angels are playing the Miami Marlins.

Angels vs Marlins Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (25-25) vs. Miami Marlins (19-30)

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time: 10:07 p.m. ET

10:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and FDSFL

Angels vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-168) | MIA: (+142)

LAA: (-168) | MIA: (+142) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146)

LAA: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Angels vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 3-4, 3.57 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 3-4, 6.37 ERA

The Angels will give the nod to Jose Soriano (3-4, 3.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Cal Quantrill (3-4, 6.37 ERA). Soriano's team is 2-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Soriano's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins are 6-3-0 ATS in Quantrill's nine starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 5-4 record in Quantrill's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Angels vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (57.7%)

Angels vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Marlins, Los Angeles is the favorite at -168, and Miami is +142 playing on the road.

Angels vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Angels. The Marlins are -146 to cover the spread, and the Angels are +122.

Angels vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Angels-Marlins contest on May 24, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Angels vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Angels have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win five times (55.6%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -168 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 50 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Angels are 24-26-0 against the spread in their 50 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 43 total times this season. They've gone 15-28 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Miami has gone 7-15 (31.8%).

The Marlins have played in 49 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-19-0).

The Marlins have a 26-23-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.1% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is hitting .228 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 14 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .276 while slugging .523.

He is 130th in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

Ward hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .375 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs, five walks and 15 RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel leads the Angels with an OPS of .783. He has a slash line of .280/.380/.402 this season.

His batting average is 41st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage 96th.

Schanuel takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .462 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Zach Neto is batting .287 with a .543 slugging percentage and 19 RBI this year.

Logan O'Hoppe has 43 hits, which ranks first among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .274 with 16 extra-base hits.

O'Hoppe heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with a double, four home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has put up an on-base percentage of .392, a slugging percentage of .566, and has 53 hits, all club-highs for the Marlins (while batting .319).

He is eighth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Stowers heads into this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .432 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .253 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 86th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Liam Hicks has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .274.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .253 with 10 doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Angels vs Marlins Head to Head

5/23/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/3/2024: 10-2 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-2 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/2/2024: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/1/2024: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/28/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 8-5 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-5 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/26/2023: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/6/2022: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/5/2022: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/12/2022: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

