PFL World Tournament Best Bets and Predictions: Kasanganay vs. Edwards

If you crave violence, artistry, and competition in its purest form, mixed martial arts might be for you.

While most know the sport through the world-famous UFC promotion, a competitor is giving the juggernaut a run for their money -- quite literally. Boasting improved fighter pay, Professional Fight League, or "PFL", brings many of the top veterans and experienced fighters to battle in a different format.

In each weight class, the regular season decides seeding for a playoff bracket as fighters will battle throughout 2025 for a $500,000 grand prize.

There are plenty of ways to get in on the action. FanDuel Sportsbook provides MMA odds including moneylines, round totals, and prop bets for each fight.

Without further delay, here are a few best bets for Friday's event, which features first-round action between lightweights and middleweights.

PFL First Round: Lightweights and Middleweights Betting Picks

Aaron Jeffrey vs. Murad Ramazanov

PFL sees an influx of Bellator (BELL) alumni into this season's competition after the two's merger, and Aaron Jeffrey is among the high-profile imports.

Jeffrey has been a well-known combatant for years because of how well his first three losses around the UFC promotion have aged. They're all to top-10 fighters in UFC: Sean Brady, Brendan Allen, and Caio Borralho.

In Bellator, Jeffrey saw setbacks to veterans John Salter (9-3 BELL) and Fabian Edwards (9-3 BELL) but amassed plenty of impressive wins himself, including turning back undefeated prospect Dalton Rosta, who we'll discuss later, in 2023.

Murad Ramazanov's lone measuring sticks of note have come via a pair of losses to PFL's middleweight champ, Shamil Musaev, and a regional win over Nursulton Ruziboev (3-1 UFC), who notably struggles with wrestling defense.

Wrestling D was a hallmark trait of Jeffrey's win over Rosta, and the Canadian should have the Russian's number at distance. It's unlikely we get a decision prop for the prelims, but I like Jeffrey to sneak out a close fight on striking damage.

Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis

We know Clay Collard is a talented brawler at distance.

The 32-year-old UFC alum fought at 145 pounds in a previous life -- in a division PFL doesn't have. He's lost four of his last five fights for a reason. That lack of size for lightweight renders him pretty useless to defend wrestling advances.

Though I didn't know a ton about England's Alfie Davis last week, he definitely shows quality takedowns and cage control from his time at Bellator's European events. As a striker, "The Axe Man" will switch stances and shows comfort with his hands or feet, including this insane highlight head kick.

Davis is coming off his first pro loss by finish, which was a submission. Collard's lack of grappling acumen puts him in a great spot to avoid one -- plus have the upside to stall out Collard with his own wrestling.

Collard is one year younger, but his attrition is significantly worse. A rising Davis could add a huge stamp to his resumé on Friday.

Sadibou Sy vs. Dalton Rosta

PFL has a welterweight division. I'm not really sure why Sadibou Sy is no longer part of it.

The 2022 champion at 170 pounds might just not be able to cut the weight anymore at 38 years old, rendering him to the middleweight division. That's a huge problem opposite a fully sized powerhouse of a prospect like Dalton Rosta.

Rosta's lone pro loss came via majority decision to the aforementioned, credentialed Jeffrey, and he took the undefeated record from Norbert Novenyi Jr. (6-1 BELL) in his last start.

Sy is an incredibly skilled kickboxer, but his path to defeat is obvious. He lost twice in previous seasons to grappler Magomed Magomedkerimov and is 0-2 as a pro by submission.

I'm not sure Rosta, a collegiate wrestler at Seton Hall, has the jiu-jitsu skills to finish Sy, but he can absolutely control large parts of this fight.

His durability has been perfect thus far, and he'll dictate where this bout takes place. There's a reason why he shifted from -106 on Monday to -120 as of this publishing.

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese

Even coming straight from UFC, Marc Diakiese is plunging off the deep end in his PFL debut.

Diakiese was cut off a win because his wrestling-heavy style wasn't super fun to watch. He recorded at least three takedowns in six of his eight UFC wins. Not much else went well for the "Bonecrusher", though. He had a -0.10 striking success rate (SSR) at distance, a mediocre 66% takedown D, and was submitted three times.

Reigning PFL lightweight champ Gadzhi Rabadanov is a substantial favorite for a reason. He's 10-0 across PFL and Bellator appearances, yet he hasn't scored a submission win yet in these promotions. Diakiese's vulnerability there is interesting when the Russian, otherwise, has five pro wins via sub.

A protegé of the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov, Rabadanov has great wrestling defense and submissions in his toolkit. If Diakiese once again sells out for takedowns, he might wake up having lost via front choke.

Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards

If you haven't gathered a theme thus far, Bellator imports like Jeffrey and Davis have been fighting tougher competition and deserve that credit. Fabian Edwards fits that same description.

The brother of former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards couldn't get past Johnny Eblen in two battles, but neither could Impa Kasanganay, who lost to Bellator's middleweight king in 2024.

Kasanganay might be the poster child for a fighter that's benefitted from PFL competition. After a 2-2 stint in UFC, he moved up to light heavyweight and still won the 2023 title at a weight deficit. For some, it was stunning to see Impa go out in the first minute of the 2024 PFL Light Heavyweight Championship, but it's always been a risk elevated in weight.

Even transitioning down to 185 pounds, Kasanganay doesn't prioritize wrestling, and that's been the best path to beat Edwards. He averaged just 1.75 takedowns per 15 minutes in UFC, and "The Assassin" has shown to have his brother's prowess at distance.

This fight is likely closely contested, and it's only three rounds when these two are extremely used to fighting five, so it's -225 to go the distance. I'll absolutely take plus odds that Edwards can squeak out a decision on the feet. That's his office.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest MMA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see the lines for all upcoming fights.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.