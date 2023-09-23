Penn State vs Iowa Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penn State vs Iowa Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Penn State: (-610) | Iowa: (+440)

Penn State: (-610) | Iowa: (+440) Spread: Penn State: -14.5 (-104) | Iowa: +14.5 (-118)

Penn State: -14.5 (-104) | Iowa: +14.5 (-118) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Penn State vs Iowa Betting Trends

Penn State is unbeaten against the spread this year.

Penn State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of two Penn State games have gone over the point total this year.

Iowa has won twice against the spread this season.

One Iowa game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

Penn State vs Iowa Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nittany Lions win (85.8%)

Penn State vs Iowa Point Spread

Iowa is the underdog by 14.5 points against Penn State. Iowa is -104 to cover the spread, and Penn State is -118.

Penn State vs Iowa Over/Under

The over/under for Penn State-Iowa on September 23 is 38.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Penn State vs Iowa Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Iowa-Penn State, Iowa is the underdog at +440, and Penn State is -610.

Penn State vs. Iowa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Penn State 43.7 20 11.7 13 48.0 2 3 Iowa 28.3 79 12.3 16 40.8 1 3

Bet $5 on Nittany Lions vs. Hawkeyes and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Penn State vs. Iowa analysis on FanDuel Research.