Pelicans vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 26

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: SCHN and Gulf Coast Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-25) are underdogs (by 7 points) to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (20-9) on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 220.5.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -7 220.5 -319 +260

Pelicans vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (57.8%)

Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 18 times in 29 games with a set spread.

The Pelicans have played 30 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 14 times out of 30 chances this season.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over on 15 of 30 set point totals (50%).

At home, Houston has a better record against the spread (10-4-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (8-7-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Rockets hit the over more often in home games, as they've exceeded the total seven times in 14 opportunities this season (50%). In away games, they have hit the over seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).

This season, New Orleans is 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-12-0 ATS (.200).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (eight times out of 15) than away (seven of 15) this season.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 18.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Fred VanVleet averages 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6 assists, shooting 37.5% from the floor and 29.8% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Jalen Green is averaging 19.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Amen Thompson is averaging 12 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.4% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi averages 9.7 points for the Pelicans, plus 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 5.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He is making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Per game, CJ McCollum gives the Pelicans 20.6 points, 4 boards and 4.2 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pelicans are getting 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Trey Murphy III.

The Pelicans are receiving 16.2 points, 6.7 boards and 7.6 assists per game from Dejounte Murray.

