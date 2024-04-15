Pelicans vs. Lakers NBA Play-In Tournament Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 16

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: TNT and truTV

The Los Angeles Lakers (47-35) are only 1-point favorites as they try to extend a five-game road win streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (49-33) on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and truTV. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -1 -110 -110 224.5 -112 -108 -102 -116

Pelicans vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (76.6%)

Pelicans vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers are 38-43-1 against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 82 games this year, they have 44 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Lakers have hit the over 47 times this season.

Pelicans games this season have eclipsed the over/under 37 times in 82 opportunities (45.1%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home, covering 20 times in 42 home games, and 18 times in 40 road games.

When it comes to point totals, the Lakers hit the over less consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 21 times in 42 opportunities this season (50%). On the road, they have hit the over 26 times in 40 opportunities (65%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has had better results away (24-16-2) than at home (20-20-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over more often at home (20 of 40, 50%) than on the road (17 of 42, 40.5%).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 25.0 points, 12.6 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 2.4 blocked shots (second in NBA).

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest, shooting 54.2% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Austin Reaves is averaging 15.9 points, 4.3 boards and 5.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 3.1 boards and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Spencer Dinwiddie's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Pelicans Leaders

Zion Williamson averages 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He is also draining 57.1% of his shots from the floor.

Brandon Ingram averages 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He is also draining 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Per game, CJ McCollum gives the Pelicans 20.0 points, 4.3 boards and 4.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas provides the Pelicans 12.2 points, 8.8 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Herbert Jones gets the Pelicans 11.1 points, 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists, plus 1.4 steals (seventh in league) and 0.8 blocks.

