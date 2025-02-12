Pelicans vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (12-41) will look to end a nine-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (27-26) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Smoothie King Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports. The point total is set at 238.5 in the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -4.5 238.5 -180 +152

Pelicans vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (67%)

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread 19 times over 53 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 21-31-1 this season.

Kings games have gone over the total 31 times this season.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over on 31 of 53 set point totals (58.5%).

When playing at home, Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread (9-17-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (10-14-2).

The Kings have exceeded the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 16 of 27 home matchups (59.3%). In away games, they have hit the over in 15 of 26 games (57.7%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (13-12-1). On the road, it is .296 (8-19-0).

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over 17 of 26 times at home (65.4%), and 14 of 27 on the road (51.9%).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis averages 20.4 points, 14.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Zach LaVine averages 23.5 points, 4.7 boards and 4.4 assists.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.9 boards.

Malik Monk is averaging 18 points, 5.8 assists and 3.8 boards.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 11.3 points, 2.2 assists and 8.1 boards.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 22.6 points, 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He is also draining 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 3.7 boards and 3.8 assists per game. He is making 45% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 treys.

The Pelicans are getting 17.5 points, 6.5 boards and 7.4 assists per game from Dejounte Murray.

Yves Missi's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is draining 54.6% of his shots from the floor.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is draining 53.6% of his shots from the floor.

