Pelicans vs. Hawks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 3

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Sunday, November 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (2-4) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE. The point total is set at 229 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -4.5 -110 -110 229 -110 -110 -198 +166

Pelicans vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (79.8%)

Pelicans vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Pelicans are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Thus far this season the Hawks are winless against the spread.

This season, Pelicans games have hit the over four times.

Hawks games this season have gone over the point total in all six opportunities.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram is averaging 23 points, 4.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Zion Williamson is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 assists and 8 rebounds.

Jordan Hawkins is averaging 17.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.8 boards.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.3 steals and 1 block.

Yves Missi's numbers on the season are 6.3 points, 6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the floor.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Trae Young gets the Hawks 27.7 points, 5.2 boards and 11.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Hawks are getting 16.3 points, 10 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Jalen Johnson.

The Hawks get 10.2 points per game from Clint Capela, plus 7.2 boards and 1.2 assists.

The Hawks receive 12.4 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 5.2 boards and 1.6 assists.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 50% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

